DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — The Northern Lights College Foundation is contributing $2,500 to start the Kodiaks Award Fund to support the Dawson Creek Kodiak players that become students.

NLC and the Kodiaks have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to increase enrolment at the college while financially supporting the Kodiak athletes.

“We want to do whatever we can to encourage these players to not only come to our region

to play hockey, but provide the opportunity for them to study local and stay local,” said NLC president and CEO Todd Bondaroff.

“Over the years, there have been former players that have come to NLC that have stayed in the community. They’ve started families and careers in Dawson Creek, and we want to see more of that.”

The Kodiaks will do their part by hosting ‘NLC Nights’ during home games once a month, providing discounted tickets to NLC students and staff.

Colby Wagar, head coach and general manager of the Kodiaks, said the funding will be a huge benefit when the coaches go to recruitment camps.

“It’s a great piece to have in your back pocket when you sit down with parents and say that we have the support of our local college, it’s one of the best institutions in BC, and we can actually provide this opportunity for your family.”

NLC provides post-secondary education serving an area covering over 325,000 kilometres with campuses in Chetwynd, Dawson Creek, Dease Lake, Fort Nelson, Fort St. John, and Tumbler Ridge.

