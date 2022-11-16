FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Another earthquake was recorded northwest of Fort St. John on Tuesday evening.

This is the second earthquake recorded in the region in the past seven days. The previous one was recorded on November 11th and was just two kilometres from the second one.

The 4.5 magnitude earthquake on November 15th was recorded at around 7:40 p.m. local time by Earthquake Canada.

Earthquake Canada said that the earthquake was approximately 131 kilometres northwest of Fort St. John. The quake was reportedly not felt, and there were no damages due to how low the reading was.

The second recorded earthquake was also weaker in magnitude than the previous one.

