OTTAWA, ONTARIO – Fort St. John product Joshua Telizyn has been selected to represent Canada at the 2023 FISU World University Winter Games.

Telizyn is one of eight long-track speed skaters that will represent Canada in Lake Placid in January, according to Speed Skating Canada’s announcement on Wednesday.

The skaters will compete outside at the James B. Sheffield Olympic Skating Rink in hopes of capturing Canada’s first-ever speed skating medal at the games.

The speed skating events will run from January 15th to 20th and feature the men’s and women’s 500m, 1000m, 1500m, Mass Start and Team Pursuit. The women will also participate in the 3000m, while the men will skate the 5000m.

The Canadian team was selected based on their results at the 2022 Canadian Long Track Speed Skating Championships, which took place in Quebec City from October 13th to 16th.

Team Canada FISU Winter Games roster:

Athletes

Laura Hall (Salmon Arm, B.C.; University of Calgary)

Rose-Anne Grenier (Sainte-Marie, Que.; Laval University)

Anna Bourgeois (Calgary, Alta.; University of Calgary)

Laurie Cayer (Lévis, Que.; Laval University)

Frank Roth (Calgary, Alta.; University of Calgary)

David La Rue (Montreal, Que.; Laval University)

Joshua Telizyn (Fort St. John, B.C.; Thompson Rivers University)

Hubert Marcotte (Pont-Rouge, Que.; Laval University)

Staff

Shannon Rempel, Coach and Team Leader (Winnipeg, Man.)

Muncef Ouardi, Coach (Québec City, Que.)

Lauren Vickery, Physiotherapist (Edmonton, Alta.)

