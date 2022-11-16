FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The City of Fort St. John will receive $157,538 through the provincial government’s annual grants-in-lieu program.

According to the province, grants in lieu of property taxes are distributed every November. Local municipalities throughout the province are reimbursed for the services they provide to the public, such as parks, roads and fire protection.

Through the program, the City of Dawson Creek will receive $154,569, and the Northern Rockies Regional Municipality will receive $23,701.

The grants cover land and property owned by the provincial government, such as office buildings, warehouses and courthouses.

Schools and hospitals are exempt from paying municipal property taxes, therefore, they are not part of the grants-in-lieu calculations. Provincial assets such as highways, forests, and parks or land under a Crown corporation’s control, management or administration are also excluded.

“Through our annual grants-in-lieu program, we’re supporting the essential work local governments do to build stronger communities and provide the services people depend on,” said Lisa Beare, Minister of Citizens’ Services.

“This funding helps improve people’s lives by giving municipalities extra resources to plan, enhance and build vital local services and amenities.”

B.C.’s Ministry of Citizens Services distributes the funds on behalf of the provincial government.

