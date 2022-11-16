VICTORIA — British Columbia’s provincial health officer says she doesn’t believe there’s a need for the “heavy hand” of a mask mandate.

Dr. Bonnie Henry says while influenza cases are up, 90 per cent of people in the province have some immunity to the COVID-19 virus through vaccination and infection or both.

More coming.

Story Continues Below

The Canadian Press

Thanks for reading! We try to cover all things Northeast B.C. and are able to do so in part thanks to our Supporters. As a Supporter, you can help ensure that local news and events are covered. Click the button below to find out more. SHOW YOUR SUPPORT