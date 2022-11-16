On Tuesday December 13th, 2022 the Co-op Community Christmas Concert will be live at The Lido Theatre!

The Co-op Community Concert brings together local musicians, Christmas spirit and the love of community support. This year, the proceed from every ticket will go to The Salvation Army.

The Salvation Army in Fort St. John provides family with food hampers, vouchers for products within the Salvation Army Thrift Store & Christmas Hampers for families and individuals!

Story Continues Below

Each ticket is $15 and there are limited seats. The Lido Theatre has tables available with seats of 4, 6 and 8. Please ensure that you print your ticket OR have it available on your phone for entry at The Co-op Christmas Community Concert!

PURCHASE YOUR TICKETS HERE:

https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/co-op-community-christmas-concert-tickets-467774264417

Community:

a feeling of fellowship with others, as a result of sharing common attitudes, interests, and goals.

The Co-op Community Christmas Concert is supported by Trican, Grimes Well Servicing, and is produced by Bruised Orange Productions & MooseFM.

Thanks for reading! We try to cover all things Northeast B.C. and are able to do so in part thanks to our Supporters. As a Supporter, you can help ensure that local news and events are covered. Click the button below to find out more. SHOW YOUR SUPPORT