FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Peace River MLAs expressed their excitement at the new name change for the B.C. Liberal Party.

The name change follows a successful vote on the matter earlier this November in which 80 percent of the votes were in favour of the name change.

Approximately 8,100, or 18 per cent, of the party’s 45,000 members cast a ballot in the vote, which included both phone and online voting options.

Both Dan Davies and Mike Bernier, MLAs for the Peace River region, say this change is something they approve of.

“It now sets on a course and clear direction of uniting what is common to all of us around affordability, a strong resource sector, and a bright future for our children,” Davies said.

They also both noted how the clear separation from the federal party will assist them, especially in the Peace River region.

“The confusion we have in the region where people think we’re affiliated, which we’re not, to the federal parties. So that’s great to see,” said Bernier.

Party leader Kevin Falcon said he wants the best for the party and the people it represents.

“… I want this party to be a big-tent party. I want to make sure that, as I’ve said so many times, regardless of who people choose to love, or what God they choose to pray to, that they’re going to feel welcome in a BC United,” said Falcon.

The name change needs to be ratified at the next party convention, which Bernier says will happen in the spring. After that, it is up to Falcon to decide when the name change will become official.

Falcon told reporters he doesn’t trust incoming NDP Premier David Eby not to call an early election.

“I’m not going to be stupid and change the name in February and be facing a May or June election. That wouldn’t make sense,” he said.

BC United has registered the name with Elections BC but will maintain registration of the BC Liberal name to prevent other parties from obtaining the name.

With files from The Canadian Press

