VICTORIA — British Columbia Liberal Party members have voted to change the party’s name to BC United.

Leader Kevin Falcon says 80 per cent of the voters who cast a ballot were in favour of the name change, and he’s thrilled with the result.

The change first needs to be approved by members at convention, which Falcon says will likely be early next year.

Story Continues Below

It’s also up to them to decide when the change will be made, something Falcon says they want to be smart about.

He says if the NDP government and incoming premier, David Eby, call a snap election, he won’t change the name immediately.

Because he doesn’t control the electoral timeline, Falcon says they want to be careful about their timing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 16, 2022.

The Canadian Press

Thanks for reading! We try to cover all things Northeast B.C. and are able to do so in part thanks to our Supporters. As a Supporter, you can help ensure that local news and events are covered. Click the button below to find out more. SHOW YOUR SUPPORT