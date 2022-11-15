FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Darren Snider, former president of the Fort St. John Soccer club, said he is thankful for “everyone who helped him over the years” and wished the club the best of luck.

Snider recently stepped down from his role as president of the club, passing the reins to Tina Pike, formerly the club’s president secretary.

“My kids are getting older, and I’ve been on the board for 14 years,” said Snider.

“I feel like it’s time for someone else’s ideas and for someone else to lead.”

Snider’s soccer journey began in the role of a coach when his first son, who was six at the time, started playing soccer.

“I said I’d coach because they were short of coaches,” said Snider.

“They said, ‘here’s a bag, go hard.’ So I became a coach. I didn’t grow up playing soccer or anything, so it was kind of new to me to learn the process of soccer.”

Snider said coaching gave him an appreciation for the skills and plays of the game.

He continued to referee games after he became president.

Last year, Snider played an important role in bringing attention to the need for repairs to the Surerus Soccer Field after he wrote a letter to city council.

Last May, Northern Legendary Construction was awarded the Surerus Soccer Field Redevelopment Tender.

Although Snider has stepped down from his presidency with the soccer club, he will still remain active in the soccer community by keeping his role as president of the Northwest Peace Soccer Association.

