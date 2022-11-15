HUDSON’S HOPE, B.C. — The Shoreline Protection Berm in Hudson’s Hope has been completed.

In a public notice last week, BC Hydro said most of the construction was completed over a week ago. Crews were to have their equipment demobilized and moved off-site by November 14th.

Once the task is completed, DA Thomas Road and Portage trail leading down to the berm will reopen to the public.

Areas open for foot traffic. (Site C Project Team

BC Hydro plans to begin building a recreation site and small craft area in 2023.

Portions of the berm will remain open until the construction of the recreation site, according to BC Hydro.

The remaining sections of the berm will stay closed to the public, and the area of the berm southwest of the permanent gate will be closed at the end of the project.

Residents are encouraged to wear appropriate footwear and use caution when accessing or walking along the berm.

The 2.6-kilometre-long berm is a shoreline barrier to protect it from potential erosion once the Site C reservoir is filled.

For more information on the protection berm, visit Site C’s webpage on construction activities.

