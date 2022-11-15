FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Peace River Forage Association (PRFA) is offering free advanced grazing systems workshops in Dawson Creek and Fort St. John.

The workshop allows participants to learn the basic techniques of rotational grazing.

In January, the workshop will come to Fort St. John on the 17th, 24th and 31st from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The workshops will be held this year in Dawson Creek from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on November 22nd, 29th and December 6th.

The workshops are only available to members, and memberships are available online.

Organizers of the workshop ask attendees to bring a laptop if available. If not, paper copies can be used.

Advance grazing systems is a training course offered through the Canadian Forage and Grasslands Association website, and the workshop will work with attendees to go through the material. Through the seminar, attendees will also build their own rotational grazing plan.

The plan and the course are required to apply for the on farm climate action fund announced in February 2022.

For more information on the workshops and the funding, click here.

