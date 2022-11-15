GRANDE PRAIRIE, ATLA. — The Fort St. John under-11 flyers brought home bronze from the 44th annual Lloyd Head Tournament in Grande Prairie last weekend.

Flyers head coach Gerard Dicaire said after losing the first game of round-robin play, his team worked hard to “let the puck do the work and started to come together as a group really well.”

“ We lost a nail-biter in the semifinals 7-6 to the Grande Prairie Storm,” said Dicaire.

Story Continues Below

“But in the bronze game, we went into overtime and eventually needed a shootout. We got the shootout win against the Grand Prairie Knights to win the bronze.”

The Flyers will host their season home opener next weekend at the Pomeroy Sport Centre against Whitecourt at 11:00 a.m.

Later that afternoon, the Flyers take on Peace River at 3:45 p.m.

The under-11 team will finish off the weekend on Sunday against Grande Prairie at 9:00 a.m.

Thanks for reading! We try to cover all things Northeast B.C. and are able to do so in part thanks to our Supporters. As a Supporter, you can help ensure that local news and events are covered. Click the button below to find out more. SHOW YOUR SUPPORT