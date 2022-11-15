VICTORIA, B.C. — Emergency Management BC is conducting a provincewide test on Wednesday — the second test this year.

At 1:55 p.m. (Pacific time), or 2:55 p.m. (Mountain Standard time), on Wednesday, Emergency Management BC will test B.C.’s emergency alerting system, Alert Ready.

During the test, an alert will be broadcast on radio and TV stations, as well as to compatible wireless devices, such as cell phones.

The message will read:

“This is a TEST of the BC emergency alert system issued by Emergency Management BC. This is ONLY a TEST. In an actual emergency, this message would contain instructions to help keep you and your community safe. Learn more about how, when and why emergency alerts are issued in BC at www.emergencyinfobc.ca/alert. This is ONLY a TEST. No action is required.”

The system was launched in the province on April 6th, 2018 and is tested twice a year.

In the spring of this year, the province expanded the system to include alerts for wildfires, floods, and extreme heat emergencies.

These are in addition to tsunami alerts, civil emergencies and Amber Alerts.

Alert Ready is a collaboration between federal, provincial and territorial governments as well as industry partners that provides a standard alerting capability to warn the public of imminent or unfolding hazards.

