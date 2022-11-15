FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — City council has agreed to send a letter of support for Rib Fest 2023.

The Sunrise Rotary Club of Fort St John requested a letter of support from the City of Fort St. John for their application to the Northern Development Initiative Fund.

An application will be submitted by Sunrise Rotary under NDIT’s fabulous festivals and events section in hopes of receiving funding for Rib Fest in July 2023.

The Northern Development Initiative Fund is a non-profit organization established by the British Columbia government to support initiatives in Northern B.C. The fund covers initiatives for business and community development, as well as for partner programs.

Council read the request and agreed to write a letter of support for the festival.

Proceeds from Rib Fest go towards supporting local charities.

Rib Fest is organized by the Rotary Club and took place in Centennial Park last summer, raising $40,000 to put back into the community.

