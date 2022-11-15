FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Fort St. John council has agreed to write a letter of support for an upcoming agriculture conference.

On Monday, Agro Connect requested that council send a letter of support for its upcoming conference and become a sponsor at the $5,000 tier.

After some discussion concerning levels of support and wanting to leave lower tiers open for local businesses, council moved to send a letter of support for the conference but denied the sponsorship request.

Councillor Tony Zabinsky mentioned that a similar request from Agro Connect was likely to be seen at an upcoming Peace River Regional District meeting, though minutes still needed to be released.

The Agro Connect Conference and Agricultural Market is slotted for February 10th-11th, 2023, at the Ovintiv Centre in Dawson Creek.

Agro Connect said the event is meant to be an inclusive showcase for agriculturalists in the northeast region. Points of discussion they are interested in include food sovereignty, local resilience, and environmental sustainability.

