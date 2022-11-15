FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John Hospital Foundation’s annual Angel Tree has gone up at the Totem Mall.

The tree went up this past Sunday, November 13th, and will remain there for the duration of the holiday season.

Megan Brooks, with the hospital foundation, explained that every October, the foundation does a mail-out to the community that includes the option of donating to make a little paper angel.

“And then we take that and make an amazing Christmas display at the Totem Mall with them,” Brooks said.

The angels are often made in honour or memory of a loved one.

This year’s tree was decorated to match the recent Be an Angel Gala’s denim and diamonds theme.

Brooks extended her thanks to all the residents who donated to the Angel Tree this year.

“We couldn’t make it look so lovely without the amazing donations and support of the community.”

The Angel Tree will remain up at the Totem Mall until early January.

