FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Planning for the Youth Advisory Council’s fourth annual conference is underway.

City council heard a presentation on the upcoming Youth Changing Tomorrow Conference on Monday.

“The youth enjoy planning and preparing for the conference. It’s a conference for the youth by the youth,” said the YAC’s community development coordinator Naomi Gallant in a presentation.

The conference takes place on February 23rd, 2023. This year, the youth council has partnered with the Fort St. John campus of Northern Lights College and Peace River Hydro Partners.

“The conference is meant to empower youth in Fort St. John,” Gallant said.

The Youth Advisory Council was formed in 2010 to help with antisocial behaviours by acting as a liaison between the youth of the community and the city.

The Youth Advisory Council is also seeking further sponsors from the community for the conference.

Anybody interested in being a sponsor can contact the council at communitydevelopment@fortstjohn.ca.

