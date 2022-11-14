FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The North Peace Secondary School senior band is looking for sponsorships to help fund their trip to Music Fest Canada 2023.

For all 35 members to attend, it will cost around $70,000.

Due to the price, they are looking for businesses to financially support the trip through sponsorship opportunities. There are five different sponsorship levels available, from $10 to over $5,000, and each tier features different advertising options for those looking to donate.

MusicFest is one of the biggest music festivals in Canada and will be held in Niagra Falls in May 2023.

David Price directing band students. (SD60 Band)

The event is by invitation only, and though North Peace Secondary has attended before, this is the first time since 1999.

Last year, the senior band won a Grand Prairie competition, which qualified them to attend MusicFest this year.

School District 60 Senior Band members performing. (SD60 Band)

The band and team are also looking for donations for silent auction items, raffle items and prizes for other fundraisers planned throughout the school year.

For those interested in sponsoring the band, email Sabrina Brooks at sbrooks@prn.bc.ca.

Sponsorship details and the letter from the team can be viewed below:

