FORT NELSON, B.C. — Two Northeast B.C. first nations are receiving just under $500,000 for infrastructure upgrades.

Fort Nelson First Nation will receive $324,040 for its Drum Arbor and Moose Camp upgrades. Saulteau First Nations will get $154,790 for its cemetery upgrade and beautification project.

The funding for the Heritage Infrastructure Program is provided by the province’s 150 Time Immemorial Grant Program.

According to the FPCC, 63 submissions were received, and 25 per cent of applicants received funding.

Funding is reportedly awarded by an external peer review process that includes first nations experts in first nations heritage.

The funds are managed by the First Peoples’ Cultural Foundation, and the FPCC administers the grants as well as provides ongoing support for project management.

Other projects that received funding range from new initiatives to upgrades and improvements to existing spaces, such as museum construction and trail upgrades.

