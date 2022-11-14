FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Salvation Army Christmas Kettle campaign kicked off on Monday, and they are in need of more volunteers.

According to the Salvation Army’s website, there are several vacant time slots at each store the kettles are located in.

Volunteers will be tasked with standing next to Salvation Army kettles and greeting community members as they walk by.

Story Continues Below

This year, volunteers can sign up online for the first time.

Volunteer coordinator Patricia Budgell said there are several residents who return each and every year, but additional volunteers will be needed.

“Our hours are very flexible, and this goes on until December 24th. If anybody has some time, feel free to jump in,” Budgell said.

All the proceeds will go back to the Salvation Army to support the food bank and other initiatives.

The volunteer-manned kettles are located at Dunvegan Gardens, Canadian Tire, No Frills, Save-On, Shoppers Drug Mart, Safeway, Walmart, and Totem Mall.

Burger King, McDonald’s, Tim Hortons and Wendy’s will have kettles set up outside the drive-thru windows.

Some of the kettles have a tap option to donate $5, $10, or $20.

The Christmas Kettle campaign is one of the Salvation Army’s oldest fundraising initiatives and will run from November 14th to December 24th.

Thanks for reading! We try to cover all things Northeast B.C. and are able to do so in part thanks to our Supporters. As a Supporter, you can help ensure that local news and events are covered. Click the button below to find out more. SHOW YOUR SUPPORT