FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — A 4.6 magnitude earthquake occurred approximately 132 kilometres northwest of Fort St. John on Friday.

At 9:10 a.m. on Friday, Earthquakes Canada reported a 4.6 magnitude earthquake in the region.

Earthquakes Canada said there are no damage reports, and due to the Richter scale number, none would be expected.

On Friday, there were three reports from a survey on Earthquakes Canada’s website of a weak-intensity earthquake being felt.

In the region, there have been a few smaller-scale earthquakes in 2022.

The largest earthquake in the region was in April 2001, with a 5.4 magnitude earthquake occurring 40 kilometres northeast of Dawson Creek, followed by two aftershocks.

