MANNING, ALTA. — Former North Peace Hockey League president Jack McAvoy passed away on Friday after a short battle with cancer.

McAvoy was the president of the league for 41 years before retiring in 2022.

“Anyone around the NPHL knows the years of tireless dedication, commitment and perseverance Jack had for the league and all its players, coaches and officials throughout the decades,” said a statement shared by NPHL teams on Saturday.

Story Continues Below

Paul van Nostrand, president of the Fort St. John Flyers, says he will “sincerely miss the chats” he had with McAvoy.

“I first met Jack in 2007 at an NPHL AGM in Fairview. Personally, I always found our experiences to be positive,” said van Nostrand in an email to Energeticcity.ca.

McAvoy was very honest and forthright about what was on his mind, according to van Nostrand.

“He could be quite ‘gruff’ at times but was very clear on the message he wanted to get across. Jack was extremely genuine in his unwavering desire to do only what was best for the NPHL and was never shy about expressing his feelings. “

The Flyers and the Falher Pirates paid tribute to McAvoy prior to facing off at the North Peace Arena on Saturday.

Thanks for reading! We try to cover all things Northeast B.C. and are able to do so in part thanks to our Supporters. As a Supporter, you can help ensure that local news and events are covered. Click the button below to find out more. SHOW YOUR SUPPORT