FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Canadian Natural Resources presented a $25,000 donation to the Fort St. John & Area Senior’s Care Foundation on Friday.

Roxanne Chmelyk, president of the foundation, said the donation will go towards programs delivered in the area, such as its meal on wheels, housekeeping and outreach initiatives.

“Aging in Place is our motto — helping seniors live in the comforts of their own homes as long as it is safe to do so,” Chmelyk said.

Story Continues Below

“Companionship, fellowship and togetherness to alleviate the loneliness and isolation is our goal, so we are very grateful for the CNRL donations that come our way for our seniors.”

Chmelyk explained that the foundation is entirely autonomous, operating by a board of ten volunteer directors and a part-time office manager.

Chmelyk says donations are always welcome and can be mailed to 102, 9816 108th Avenue, Fort St. John, B.C. V1J 5S4.

Thanks for reading! We try to cover all things Northeast B.C. and are able to do so in part thanks to our Supporters. As a Supporter, you can help ensure that local news and events are covered. Click the button below to find out more. SHOW YOUR SUPPORT