FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — City council introduced and gave the first three readings of the amended sewer and water bylaws on Monday.

The changes to the bylaws will allow the city to use updated costs to calculate and set water and sewer rates for the next year.

The cost increase will see the price of water rise to $1.85 per cubic meter and the sewer usage increase to $1.97 per cubic meter.

During the council meeting, councillor Trevor Bolin assured the public that the increase is minimal.

“In a time when everything else is increasing exponentially, staff has worked hard to keep this increase absolutely minimal,” said Bolin.

Rates for water and sewer are determined through factors such as operating costs, current and future infrastructure replacement costs, and infrastructure expansion.

Council will hear from the public before the bylaws each receive a final reading and adoption on November 28th.

