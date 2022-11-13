FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John Huskies added another win to their undefeated streak on Saturday.

After beating Grande Prairie 7-1 on November 12th, the Huskies are 10-3-1 on the season and are currently in the midst of a seven-game winning streak.

The brunt of the team was active in the win against the Wheat Kings, with twelve players adding either a point or an assist.

Jaden Loverin led in the goals column with two, followed by six of his teammates each adding a goal to the scoreboard.

The Wheat Kings were outshot 54-23.

The Huskies return home on Friday to face the Fairview Flyers for the second time in three games.

The Flyers are looking to bounce back after getting dominated 11-0 by the Huskies last Thursday. The puck drops at 8 p.m. at the North Peace Arena.

