By becoming a Supporter, you help ensure that local news and events are covered

Find Out More

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John Huskies added another win to their undefeated streak on Saturday.

After beating Grande Prairie 7-1 on November 12th, the Huskies are 10-3-1 on the season and are currently in the midst of a seven-game winning streak.

The brunt of the team was active in the win against the Wheat Kings, with twelve players adding either a point or an assist.

Jaden Loverin led in the goals column with two, followed by six of his teammates each adding a goal to the scoreboard.

The Wheat Kings were outshot 54-23.

The Huskies return home on Friday to face the Fairview Flyers for the second time in three games.

The Flyers are looking to bounce back after getting dominated 11-0 by the Huskies last Thursday. The puck drops at 8 p.m. at the North Peace Arena.

Report an error

Read our guiding principles

Thanks for reading!

We try to cover all things Northeast B.C. and are able to do so in part thanks to our Supporters.

As a Supporter, you can help ensure that local news and events are covered. Click the button below to find out more.

SHOW YOUR SUPPORT

More stories you might like

Avatar photo

Tre Lopushinsky is the News Director at Energeticcity.ca, and a NAIT broadcasting graduate. His love for local journalism started in Lloydminster, where he realized the importance of covering issues/topics for smaller municipalities. He is also the co-host of Before The Peace, highlighting Indigenous voices in the North Peace. In his off time, Tre is yelling at his tv while watching pro wrestling, MMA, and basketball.