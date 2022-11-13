Welcome to our next installment of Weekly Review, the series where we mention what’s going on behind the scenes as well as showcase the top stories of the previous week.

As always, if you want to get this review directly in your inbox, all newsletter subscribers will receive it every Sunday!

Behind the Scenes

Earlier this year we started a project called Media Evolution. This year-long project aims to look at how rural news organizations can better connect with their audiences. The main goal is to tackle the challenges of better understanding and serving communities to enhance relationships with varied audiences.

After receiving feedback from various members of our community, we have implemented some changes to the way that we cover local news and communicate with our audience. An example of this is the Energeticcity.ca Weekly Review that you're reading right now, which has been sharing behind-the-scenes information over the last couple of months.

Now we want to hear from you! Fill out our survey to let us know what you think of the changes we've made and what else you would like from us as a news organization moving forward.

Top Stories of the Week

It's always interesting to see what the readers of Energeticcity.ca are most interested in the region. Sometimes it's a big decision that will impact property taxes, and sometimes it's a new restaurant coming to town. Here are the top stories for the week of November 6 to 12, 2022

Family Loses their Father: after an accident on Highway 97, a local man has tragically passed. There is a GoFundMe to support his family. Accident in Pine Pass: two women were pronounced dead after a collision on Monday. Help Identify Someone for the RCMP: the local RCMP is seeking public assistance in identifying an unknown male regarding a suspicious vehicle investigation.

