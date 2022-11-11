FORT ST. JOHN B.C. — Residents made their way to the local Legion on Friday to remember.

Community members gathered outside the Legion to watch the Remembrance Day parade and an outdoor ceremony at the Cenotaph. Participants then moved inside shortly after to finish the ceremony.

The event was hosted by Peace River North MLA Dan Davies, who was pleased to see so many residents attend the event.

“It’s touching to me to know that people are still remembering,” said Davies.

“People are still taking today as an important day to pause and reflect upon the sacrifices made by men and women in the past and still serving today for all the incredible things that we have here in our great nation.”

For the first time since 2019, the Legion was almost at capacity as residents were able to join each other inside for the ceremony.

Remembrance Day wreaths were laid by Fort St. John businesses and organizations. ( Jordan Prentice, Energeticcity.ca )

There were words of reflection, bagpipes, songs from the North Peace Choir, and the laying of Remembrance Day wreaths.

After the ceremony, the Legion welcomed attendees to a free lunch, an afternoon of activities for all ages, and a turkey dinner at 6:00 p.m.

Legion manager Kelly Smith White was grateful for the support from the community.

”We had a huge turnout,” said Smith White.

“A lot of veterans and families came out to share their stories with us. It’s been great.”

Although most legions are now all-inclusive, they were initially established as a place for veterans to come together.

“For the Legion, it’s community supporting community and it’s about bringing our veterans home,” said Smith White.

The outdoor portion of the ceremony took place in front of the Cenotaph. ( Jordan Prentice, Energeticcity.ca )

Davies said Friday’s events were a gracious reminder of those who fought for the rights and freedom of Canadians, and of those who continue to fight today.

“We must give our heartfelt thanks and gratitude to all the men and women that put on a uniform in the past and still put on that uniform today,” said Davies.

Fort St. John community members who would like more information about the Legion can stay up to date by visiting their new Facebook page.

