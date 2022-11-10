MACKENZIE, B.C. — An attempted traffic stop led to two arrests and the recovery of stolen property by the Mackenzie RCMP.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, after 9 p.m. Mackenzie RCMP reportedly observed a vehicle on the side of Highway 39 with its four-way flashers on.

According to Corporal Madonna Saunderson with the North District RCMP, the officer attempted a traffic stop to ensure the occupants were not in need of assistance.

When the officer approached the vehicle, it fled from the police.

The Alberta license plate on the vehicle was confirmed to be stolen and linked to a reported car-jacking out of Grande Prairie.

Officers reportedly saw the vehicle drive into the opposite lane, and though there was no oncoming traffic at the time, police decided to cease attempts to stop the vehicle, said Saunderson.

Police went on patrols for the vehicle and found it parked on Highway 97 at the Windy Point pullout.

Police once again attempted to approach the vehicle, but the vehicle took off, heading directly toward another police car.

Saunderson said the police car was able to avoid the oncoming vehicle, but the suspect vehicle rolled over into the ditch.

The vehicle’s two occupants were arrested without further incident, though one was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The other occupant did not appear to be injured, according to Saunderson.

The vehicle’s driver, an unnamed adult man, could face several charges, including flight from police, possession of stolen property and prohibited driving. He has been released on an undertaking for a future court date.

The passenger, an unnamed adult woman, was arrested for possession of stolen property and released on an appearance notice.

Saunderson says the investigation remains active.

