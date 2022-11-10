CHILLIWACK, B.C. — Homicide detectives are investigating the discovery of two bodies in a home in Chilliwack, B.C.

A statement from RCMP in the Fraser Valley city says police were called to the home in a rural area of Chilliwack on Tuesday afternoon

Officers determined the deaths appeared suspicious and the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is now leading the case.

Story Continues Below

RCMP say evidence is still being gathered but the deaths appear isolated and detectives are exploring a possible motive or any links to gangs or drugs.

The statement says it’s not believed there’s any threat to the public.

Further details are expected to be released by the homicide team.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 9, 2022.

The Canadian Press

Thanks for reading! We try to cover all things Northeast B.C. and are able to do so in part thanks to our Supporters. As a Supporter, you can help ensure that local news and events are covered. Click the button below to find out more. SHOW YOUR SUPPORT