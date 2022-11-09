VICTORIA, B.C. — The second Connecting Communities BC program intake will open for applications on December 16th.

The first intake round, which opened on September 7th, will close on December 15th, and the second intake will open for applications on December 16th at 3 p.m. local time.

According to a release from B.C.’s Ministry of Citizens’ Services, applicants can apply for funding that will support the expansion of broadband to areas that do not have access to internet speeds of at least 50 megabits per second (Mbps) download speed and 10 Mbps upload speed.

Earlier this year, the governments of both B.C. and Canada announced an agreement to invest as much as $830 million towards improving and expanding broadband connectivity infrastructure throughout B.C.

The funding reportedly builds on the province’s investments and includes a $289 million commitment announced in the 2022 budget.

The Connecting Communities BC program doles out the funding, supporting the province’s target of connecting all households to high-speed internet access by 2027.

The program aims to “level the playing field” for British Columbians, the province said, and ensures every community will have access to jobs, education, training, health care and new economic opportunities.

For more information on Connecting Communities B.C., visit the government website.

