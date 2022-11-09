FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John RCMP is searching for a suspect who allegedly used stolen credit cards to make multiple purchases around the city.

Constable Chad Neustaeter with the RCMP said police received a report of the stolen wallet on September 18th at 7:45 a.m. The wallet was allegedly stolen from a vehicle parked in the 11200 block of 115th Avenue.

The cards were used in various convenience stores in Fort St. John.

On October 4th, Neustaeter said the detachment received another report of a wallet theft from a vehicle parked on Princess Crescent.

The credit and debit cards were again used at various convenience stores in the city.

The local RCMP reportedly received surveillance video from the convenience stores, and in both cases, the same man was seen making the purchases.

The alleged wallet thief walking. (Supplied by RCMP)

Top-down view of alleged wallet thief (Supplied by RCMP)

Officers describe the man as having an average build, dark brown or black hair, and a dark-coloured goatee with a thin, chin-strap beard. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, a brown and beige camouflage cap, and a black necklace.

The Fort St. John RCMP continues to investigate, and they are asking anyone who has information to contact the detachment at 250-787-7100.

To remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers can be reached at 1-800-222-8477, or a tip can be submitted online at www.northernbccrimestoppers.ca.

