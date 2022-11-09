FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The On Our Way Home Animal Rescue is looking for fosters due to an influx of kittens.

Lani Belcher, president of the rescue, believes the unusual increase is due to the late fall.

“I think that cats went into heat again and got pregnant, and they’re having litters now when they wouldn’t typically have litters because it was cold. But it hasn’t been cold,” Belcher explained.

“There’s also a lot of people dumping their cats, [or] moving away and leaving them behind, more than ever.”

Belcher noted that almost every rescue shelter is full.

A kitten available for adoption. (Aundrea Wright – On Our Way Home Animal Rescue)

On Our Way Home Animal Rescue is looking for fosters, specifically kitten fosters, due to the amount received on average.

A kitten available for adoption. (Aundrea Wright – On Our Way Home Animal Rescue)

Due to the influx, the rescue is closed for intakes but may take animals on a case-by-case basis.

A fundraiser the rescue is involved with is the calendars done by Tiffany Wilson Pet Photography, which will go on sale at Canadian Tire on November 24th. The rescue will get half of the funds, and the other half will go to the SPCA.

Belcher said she would like to be able to collect bottles to fundraise, but the society doesn’t have the manpower to collect or sort them currently.

The society does, however, have an account at the bottle depot under the number 2712711 that people can donate to.

A dog available for adoption. (Aundrea Wright – On Our Way Home Animal Rescue)

For supply donations, the rescue is specifically looking for dry and wet kitten food for the influx of kittens coming into their care.

The rescue also has an Amazon wish list to order from.

For information about adopting or fostering, visit their website or Facebook group.

