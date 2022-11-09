DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — The victim of the Highway 97 collision on Sunday has been identified.

The accident that occurred on Sunday morning on Highway 97 resulted in the passing of Kyle Duchesne.

Duchesne was pronounced deceased at the scene, while the other vehicle’s occupant attended the hospital with minor injuries.

Duchesne is survived by his wife, Caitlin, and two young children, Olivia and Sebastian.

A GoFundMe has been created to help the young family, reaching its $10,000 goal in less than 22 hours. It is currently sitting at $11,550.

Adrian Harper, a friend who donated, described Duchesne as “a real sweetheart” and said he “embodied kindness.”

The investigation into the motor vehicle incident continues, and police are reportedly investigating all possible causes of the motor vehicle incident.

