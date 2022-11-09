VICTORIA — David Eby will be sworn in as British Columbia’s new premier by Lt.-Gov. Janet Austin in Vancouver next week, breaking with tradition.

The Nov. 18 ceremony will be held at the Musqueam Community Centre instead of the traditional venue of Government House in Victoria.

The premier’s office says Government House was already booked for a different event.

But Eby says in a statement that holding the swearing-in at the Musqueam centre will represent a powerful symbol of a shared vision for the province, for all people in B.C. in partnership with Indigenous Peoples.

Eby, who was acclaimed as NDP leader last month, says he will introduce his cabinet on Dec. 7 in a ceremony set for Government House.

He replaces outgoing Premier John Horgan, who is leaving the post due to health concerns.

Eby, a former attorney general, announced a 100-day agenda last month that includes health, environment, social and housing initiatives.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 8, 2022.

The Canadian Press

