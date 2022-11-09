FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Multiple local organizations are in need of donations for the winter.

The Salvation Army, the Fort St. John Women’s Resource Society, and the Fort St. John Warming Centre have all reported an increase in clients since the beginning of the season.

Jared Braun of the Salvation Army said they’ve already seen the pressure.

“We’re serving anywhere from 35 to 65 people every single day,” said Braun. He added that this is double the number of people they served compared to two years prior.

Rosena Joby from the Warming Centre said they have several regular clients already. Meanwhile, the Women’s Resource Society is struggling to keep up with the increased demand, according to housing and outreach coordinator Lisa Jewell.

“The need is not going down, and our resources are not going up, so it’s a bit of a catch-22 we’re in right now,” said Jewell.

All the organizations are in need of donations of various types, although warm clothing, non-perishable food items, and hygiene products are top priorities.

The Warming Centre says it’s looking for food donations and disposable cups for coffee. Donations for the centre are accepted at their back alley entrance, seven days a week, between 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

The Women’s Resource Society is looking for warm clothing, non-perishable food items, and hygiene products. The society is open Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at 10051 100th Avenue.

The Salvation Army food bank is also looking for donations of non-perishable food items and hygiene products. Donations can be dropped off at the Salvation Army’s donation reception, located behind the thrift store at 10116 100th Avenue.

