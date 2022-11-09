RED DEER, ALTA. — A couple of Peace region residents took home some cash after the Canadian Finals Rodeo last weekend.

Local steer wrestler Stephen Culling placed ninth in his category and brought home $17,474.99 from the rodeo.

Fort St. John bull rider Jake Gardner came out of the CFR finishing fourth overall out of six rounds. He placed eighth in the all-around cowboy division and earned $37,362.

Lane Wills of Pouce Coupe earned $2872.59 in ladies barrels, finishing in eighth place.

Lastly, Hudson’s Hope cowboy Jake Watson placed eighth in saddle bronc and brought home a total of $4308.90.

