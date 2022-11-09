By becoming a Supporter, you help ensure that local news and events are covered

Find Out More

RED DEER, ALTA. — A couple of Peace region residents took home some cash after the Canadian Finals Rodeo last weekend.

Local steer wrestler Stephen Culling placed ninth in his category and brought home $17,474.99 from the rodeo. 

Fort St. John bull rider Jake Gardner came out of the CFR finishing fourth overall out of six rounds. He placed eighth in the all-around cowboy division and earned $37,362.

Lane Wills of Pouce Coupe earned  $2872.59 in ladies barrels, finishing in eighth place. 

Lastly, Hudson’s Hope cowboy Jake Watson placed eighth in saddle bronc and brought home a total of $4308.90.

Report an error

Read our guiding principles

Thanks for reading!

We try to cover all things Northeast B.C. and are able to do so in part thanks to our Supporters.

As a Supporter, you can help ensure that local news and events are covered. Click the button below to find out more.

SHOW YOUR SUPPORT

More stories you might like

Avatar photo

Jordan Prentice is a multimedia reporter for energeticcity.ca and a recent graduate of BCIT’s Broadcast and Online Journalism program. Born and raised in Vancouver, Jordan’s passion for broadcast and journalism began with her dream of becoming a hockey journalist and play-by-play commentator. During her schooling, Jordan discovered a deep passion for reporting on Indigenous issues, culture and affairs. Jordan is also passionate about connecting with and listening to stories from people...