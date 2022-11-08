FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Winter has arrived in the Peace region, and Environment Canada has predicted a wind chill rolling through the region could make Wednesday’s temperature feel as cold as -30, although thermometers may read -18 to -23.

According to Environment Canada, when temperatures drop below freezing, it creates a risk of frostbite.

Environment Canada has advised the general public to bundle up and dress accordingly when heading outdoors.

Temperatures are expected to return to the seasonal average by the weekend, with dry and sunny conditions.

There is no snowfall predicted in the area for at least the next week.

If temperatures crawl above freezing, it could create the potential for runoff, which may freeze overnight and cause icy road conditions.

Environment Canada has advised motorists to drive with care in consideration of the current weather conditions.

