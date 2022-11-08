VICTORIA, B.C. — The BC Public School Employers Association has reached a tentative agreement with the BC Teachers’ Federation.

The tentative agreement was reached on October 28th, the details of which are to be released after ratification.

The agreement was reached between the two parties under the province’s Shared Recovery Mandate, which looks to improve public services and healthcare while supporting the province’s economic recovery.

The BC Teachers’ Federation (BCTF) represents 49,000 teachers across 60 school boards in British Columbia.

President of the Peace River North Teachers’ Association, Michele Wiebe, said the BCTF’s executive board is recommending the acceptance of the tentative agreement.

“We know how hard the BCTF bargaining team worked to get a deal with the government, and we appreciate their hard work on behalf of teachers in BC.”

Wiebe said teachers in the Peace River North region will vote on the agreement’s ratification along with the rest of the federation from November 28th to 30th.

