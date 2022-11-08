FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Taylor Speedway members came together last Saturday to close off the season and celebrate its drivers, volunteers, and sponsors at its FSJ Stockcar Club Annual AGM and Awards Banquet.

The event was held at the Fort St. John Legion and was open to the public.

Awards were given out in the following four categories: mini-stock juniors, mini-stock adults, bomber-clas and IMCA modified.

The club also honoured “pit crew of the year,” “volunteers of the year,” and “sportsman of the year.”

Voting took place at the event as well, for new executives and directors, as the current executives are stepping down from the board as of next season.

The Taylor Speedway will be closed for the winter and will open again next spring, weather permitting.

