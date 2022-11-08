FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John and District Palliative Care Society has plans for its second Death Cafe.

According to the society’s website, a Death Cafe is an event where people can come together to talk about death and its role in life without the confines of an agenda. It is not meant to be therapy but a place to talk.

The society is looking to have the second cafe at the North Peace Cultural Centre on November 17th, beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Story Continues Below

Norbert Kaspar of the palliative care society said the role of the cafes is to bring light to a subject many people find difficult to face.

“A Death Cafe is meant to be a discussion,” said Kaspar.

The first Death Cafe was held at Whole Wheat and Honey Cafe in June 2022. In a post on the Death Cafe website after the fact, Kaspar said the cafe had a small but successful turnout with 11 participants.

He said the conversations were focused but diverse on how death had touched the participants’ lives.

“[A]s is to be expected when addressing such a complex topic.”

For more information on the Palliative Care Society, visit their website.

For more information on the Death Cafe, email the society at fsjpcs@shaw.ca or call 250-787-2814.

Thanks for reading! We try to cover all things Northeast B.C. and are able to do so in part thanks to our Supporters. As a Supporter, you can help ensure that local news and events are covered. Click the button below to find out more. SHOW YOUR SUPPORT