FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Royal Canadian Legion in Fort St. John will begin Remembrance Day with a parade starting at the Cenotaph.

At 10 a.m., the parade will march from the Cenotaph located at 102nd Street and 105th Avenue, around City Hall before returning to the Cenotaph.

Road closures for the parade will begin at 8:30 a.m. and end around 11:30 a.m.

The Remembrance Day Parade Route (Supplied)

Those marching in the parade will line up on 102nd Street and into the School District 60 Office parking lot.

The city said spectators are encouraged to view the parade along 105th Avenue and 100th Street.

Following the march, there will be a service and lunch inside the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 102 at noon, as well as games and a 6 p.m. dinner.

The city said all ages are welcome to attend.

Additionally, BC Transit is offering free transit services on two of their routes on November 11th.

