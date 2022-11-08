PEACE RIVER, B.C. — The Peace River Regional District joined many Canadians in giving thanks to Indigenous veterans on Tuesday.

“The regional board and staff at the PRRD wish to thank the Veterans and their families for their continued service and to recognize their impact on Canada’s history,” said a PRRD release on November 8th, Indigenous Veterans Day.

The district acknowledged the contributions and sacrifices made by First Nations, Inuit, and Metis veterans throughout history despite how these actions have been ignored.

The sentiment was echoed by BC’s Minister of Northern Affairs, the Right Honourable Daniel Vandal, in his statement on Indigenous Veterans Day.

“First Nations, Inuit and Métis have always been quick to heed the call to protect Canada in our collective time of need. Historically, however, their actions have seldom been recognized or acknowledged.”

The PRRD finished their acknowledgments by thanking the Nenan Dane zaa Deh Zona Family Services Society and the Treaty 8 Tribal Association for providing beaded poppy kits for the regional board and staff.

All proceeds from the poppy kits will go to the Royal Canadian Legion Poppy Trust Fund to help support Canadian veterans and their families.

