DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — A two-vehicle collision on Highway 97 on Sunday left a driver deceased, according to the Dawson Creek RCMP.

According to Constable Clyde Feero with Northern Highway Patrol, the highway was closed for approximately seven hours.

Feero said the initial investigation verified that the sole occupant of one of the vehicles was pronounced deceased at the scene, and the sole occupant of the other vehicle went to the hospital with minor injuries.

Story Continues Below

North Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Services members examined the scene during the time of the road closure.

The investigation continues, and police are reportedly investigating all possible causes of the motor vehicle incident, including the impaired operation of a motor vehicle.

British Columbia Highway Patrol will provide further updates as information becomes available.

Thanks for reading! We try to cover all things Northeast B.C. and are able to do so in part thanks to our Supporters. As a Supporter, you can help ensure that local news and events are covered. Click the button below to find out more. SHOW YOUR SUPPORT