FORT NELSON, B.C. — Local politicians are remembering the legacy of former Fort Nelson mayor Bill Streeper after his passing at age 70.

Gary Foster, Fort Nelson’s departing mayor, said Streeper contributed significantly to the community.

Foster said he was instrumental in building the recreational centre and the Bailey Bridge across the Fort Nelson River.

“He’ll be missed by the community,” Foster said.

Streeper was born in Dawson Creek and lived most of his life in the Northern Rockies.

Starting out as a councillor, Streeper became the first mayor of the Northern Rockies Regional Municipality in 2009, holding the position until 2018, when Foster was elected.

Streeper was also instrumental in events such as the incorporation of the Northern Rockies Regional Municipality and the negotiations for the Infrastructure Development Contribution Agreement (IDCA).

Fort St. John’s departing mayor, Lori Ackerman, called Streeper a fierce defender of his community.

“He was absolutely someone who had no qualms about flying down to Victoria and getting things done,” Ackerman said.

“He knew what the community wanted because he lived there. And he’d lived there a long time. He fought hard for that community.”

The current mayor of Fort Nelson, Rob Fraser, said that the community will never forget Bill’s legacy.

“He was a committed mayor and community member who worked tirelessly to make sure the NRRM remained viable throughout the ups and downs of its economic history.”

The Fort Nelson mayor and council extended their condolences in a media release on November 8th, calling him a “community champion.”

Throughout his time as mayor, Streeper donated over $300,000 to local service organizations.

