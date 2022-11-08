FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Be an Angel Gala hosted by the Fort St. John Hospital Foundation raised $91,000 on Saturday.

Megan Brooks, community giving and events coordinator, said $17,000 was raised in the silent auction and $55,000 in the live auction.

Ticket sales and games the night of made up the remaining amount.

The I Remember quilt was auctioned off as well, as it is each year. This year it went for a record-breaking $16,500.

Brooks says the quilt is an opportunity for someone to honour the memory of a loved one by adding their name to the border of the quilt, which will then be displayed in the Fort St. John Hospital.

This year, Roxanne Jaschke’s name will be added to the quilt.

Kelly Amboe, the hospital foundation’s executive director, said the event “went beautifully.”

“People were dressed beautifully in their denim and diamonds,” she said.

“The decorating committee did an amazing job transforming the banquet hall into a winter wonderland.”

Christmas trees at the Be an Angel Gala (Lilia Hansen)

The Janet Taylor award was also awarded to Kelly Fell at the event due to her donating over $40,000 to the foundation and participating in Bluey Days nine times.

Next for the Fort St. John Hospital Foundation is the Light A Moose radiothon starting on November 23rd.

For more information on both events, an interview with Amboe can be viewed below:

