CHETWYND, B.C. — Two women were pronounced dead Monday after a vehicle collision in the Pine Pass.

At 3:29 p.m., Chetwynd RCMP responded to a crash involving a pickup truck and a car between Powder King Road and Old Hasler Road.

The highway was closed for several hours due to the incident.

Corporal Madonna Saunderson with the RCMP said the two adult women in the car were deceased at the scene.

The driver of the pickup, an adult man, appeared uninjured when police arrived.

Saunderson said the investigation is ongoing to determine what caused the crash, although it was reported that road conditions could have been a factor.

No further details are available at this time.

