CHETWYND, B.C. — A vehicle incident 35 kilometres south of Chetwynd caused Highway 97 to close on Monday night.

According to DriveBC, a vehicle incident between Powder King Road and Old Hasler Road has caused the highway to close in both directions.

There is no detour available.

The estimated time of re-opening is 10 p.m. Monday night.

For the latest updates on the vehicle incident, visit DriveBC.ca.

Shailynn Foster

shailynn@moosefm.ca

Shailynn Foster is a news reporter for energeticcity.ca. Shailynn has been writing since she was 7 years old, but only recently started her journey as a journalist. Shailynn was born and raised in Fort St. John and she watches way too much YouTube, Netflix and Disney+ during the week while playing DND on the weekends.