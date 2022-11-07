CHETWYND, B.C. — A vehicle incident 35 kilometres south of Chetwynd caused Highway 97 to close on Monday night.

According to DriveBC, a vehicle incident between Powder King Road and Old Hasler Road has caused the highway to close in both directions.

There is no detour available.

The estimated time of re-opening is 10 p.m. Monday night.

For the latest updates on the vehicle incident, visit DriveBC.ca.

