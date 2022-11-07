The under-13 Predators arrived home with silver medals after a successful showing at the Gratitude Cup in Innisfail, Alberta, over the weekend.

The Predators were undefeated throughout the tournament until the gold medal game on Sunday.

Cochrane scored the game-winning goal with 40 seconds left on the clock to beat the Predators 4-3.

The under-15 predators also had a busy weekend, winning three of five games.

The team’s first game of the weekend resulted in a 5-3 loss to the under-15 Northern Spring and Brake Flyers on Friday.

They won their first game of the weekend on Saturday, thumping the North West Zone under-15 A team 10-4. The girls dropped the day’s final game, losing 6-2 to Williams Lake.

On Sunday, the girls went undefeated, beating the North West team 5-2 and Williams Lake 4-1.

The under-15 Predators will take on the Northern Spring Flyers in Taylor this Saturday.

