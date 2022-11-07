To give thanks to our Supporters, we are giving one of them a shopping spree this holiday season!

Thanks to a partnership with local businesses in Fort St John, we have gathered $800 in gift cards that one lucky Supporter will win on December 2! If you would like to become a Supporter and be entered to win the Shopping Spree, you can below:

Our Supporters are the best! They help us cover all of the local news and events as well as branch into new endeavours such as investigative journalism. You can find out more about our Supporter program here.

Here is some more information on our awesome partners:

$200 from Apollo Avenue: Locally owned and operated, Apollo Avenue’s vision is to redefine fashion in the North Peace through the integration of designer sunglasses and brand name watches, which over time have transitioned more from just practical use to one’s enthusiastic signature for personal fashion.

$200 from Backcountry: They offer only the best brands in the business, from Sako and Simms to Swarovski and Sitka. Backcountry wants to ensure you are equipped to confidently take on the outdoors. They specialize in hunting, fishing, hiking, camping, and archery.

$200 from Dunvegan Gardens: Dunvegan Gardens is a Fort St. John-based family-owned business. For over 23 years, they have been satisfying gardeners with friendly service, quality plants and products.

$200 (in-store only) from Scoop Clothing: Scoop’s purpose is to provide affordable, high-fashion, good-quality clothing to the women of Northeastern BC. Dex, Kaffe, Pink Martini dress, and so much more. From fashion jewellery to dresses, jackets to footwear, Scoop Clothing will have something to satisfy your personal style.

One lucky Supporter will be chosen on December 2, 2022. Tune in on that day to find out the winner!