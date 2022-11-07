FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — A local baker made the top 20 in The Greatest Baker competition after the first round of voting concluded.

Paige Hermann said she was “super excited” to make it to the second round.

“Although I’ve dropped into third place now, I’m still hopeful with enough support from friends and family and community that I’ll make it into the next round,” said Hermann.

Beehive cake by Paige Hermann (Submitted)

Voting for the current round concludes on November 10th.

The competition is based on votes and features multiple rounds before the December finals.

Cupcakes made by Paige Hermann (Submitted)

Hermann has been baking more for the competition and raffling off her creations to donate to the Women’s Resource Society.

To vote for Hermann, visit her page on The Greatest Baker website for a daily free vote or a donation vote. All donations go towards The Andrew McDonough Foundation, an organization helping kids fight cancer.

The winner of the competition will be announced on December 29th.

